Army West Point Renumbers Sections, Rows, Seats at Michie Stadium for 2026

Army West Point Athletic Communications

To the Army West Point Community,

We stand on the doorstep of a historic moment for our program. The Michie Stadium Preservation Project construction is rapidly progressing, and when we welcome you back on post for our season opener on September 5 vs. Bryant, you will be stepping into a venue that honors our legacy while delivering a premier gameday experience worthy of the best fans in the nation.

For the past two seasons, you have navigated construction zones, adjusted walkways, and reduced capacity with incredible patience and loyalty. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping our path forward. We heard you clearly: you want a smoother, more intuitive game day experience.

To fully integrate the newly constructed East Stands with our historic footprint, and to ensure your experience is seamless from the moment you enter the gates, we will be implementing a comprehensive re-labeling of Michie Stadium’s sections, rows, and seat numbers for the 2026 season.

Why We Are Making This Change:

Michie Stadium has grown organically over 100 years, creating a numbering system that, while historic, could often be confusing to navigate. With the addition of the new East Stands, we saw a vital opportunity to unify the stadium under a single, logical navigation flow.

This new system is designed with one main goal in mind: Simplicity.

Intuitive Navigation: Section numbers will now follow a sequential, logical flow around the bowl, making it easier to find your seat, concessions, and restrooms.

Improved Safety & Egress: An intuitive system means faster entry and exit, reducing the bottlenecks on walkways that many of you noted in recent surveys.

For our season ticket members, your physical location in the stadium will not change, but your ticketed address will be adjusted in line with our new system. Renewals for the 2026 season will begin on February 26 at 11am. All season ticket members will receive additional information to their accounts email address ahead of the renewal date.

Thank you for your continued support and for standing with us during this transformation. We are building something special, and we cannot wait to welcome you back to Michie Stadium.

Go Army!

Tom Theodorakis

Director of Athletics