Army Wrestling Associate Head Coach Mike Machiavello joins GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono

Wednesday afternoon, GoBlackKnights.com Podcast Host Joe Iacono had an opportunity to have an exclusive one-on-one with newly named Army Wrestling Associate Head Coach Mike Machiavello.

Machiavello is an accomplished American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler from Monroe, North Carolina, best known for winning the 2018 NCAA Division I national championship at 197 pounds while competing for NC State. His collegiate career was defined by steady growth. After early struggles, a redshirt year helped him refine his technique and return as a dominant upperweight competitor, ultimately defeating Virginia Tech’s Jared Haught in a dramatic title match to secure his place among the Wolfpack’s elite champions.

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Following college, Machiavello transitioned to the senior freestyle circuit, where he became a multi-time U.S. Open champion and a Pan American Championships gold medalist at 92 kg. He has represented Team USA internationally, earning multiple medals at events such as the Grand Prix of Nice and the Poland Open, and has been a five-time member of the USA National Team.

On June 13, Machiavello will compete in Final X at Freedom High School in Chantilly, VA where he’ll battle fellow NC State Alumni Trent Hidlay for a spot on the Team USA World Team. The 2026 World Championships will take place this Fall in Manama, Bahrain.

Coach Machiavello was hired by Coach Nickerson earlier this month as Army’s Associate Head Coach.

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