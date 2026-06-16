Army’s June Recruiting Is On Fire!

The June Army Black Knights football commits are flying in strong!

As the summer recruiting season heats up, Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail, adding talented prospects who believe in the mission, culture, and Brotherhood that define Army football.

June has traditionally been a busy recruiting month across college football, and that trend is certainly holding true for the Black Knights. Campus visits, camps, evaluations, and relationship-building efforts are paying dividends as more prospects announce their intentions to join Army Black Knights football.

While recruiting rankings and stars often dominate the national conversation, Army’s staff continues to focus on identifying young men who fit the unique demands of United States Military Academy—student-athletes who possess the character, discipline, leadership potential, and toughness necessary to succeed both on the field and beyond graduation.

Needless to say, the month of June is shaping up to be an exciting one for Army fans, and if the current pace continues, the Black Knights could be adding several more future members of the Brotherhood before the summer comes to a close.

Stay tuned, because recruiting season is in full swing and the June commitments are still coming in strong!

🚨#ArmyFootball Commitment Alert🚨



All-State OL Everett Capehart recaps commitment to Army



"Come Inside https://t.co/FLfCjr5Sc9 For The Latest Dose Of Recruiting News, Analysis, Highlights & Updates”https://t.co/FAbLhhom5k pic.twitter.com/Qmr84Bg5pv — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) June 3, 2026

🚨#ArmyFootball Commitment Alert🚨



Black Knights lock down defensive commitment from CB Jaeden



"Come Inside https://t.co/FLfCjr5Sc9 For The Latest Dose Of Recruiting News, Analysis, Highlights & Updates”https://t.co/SwUpH7AIyX pic.twitter.com/LfDxFwIopn — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) June 5, 2026

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Kicker Graham Anand makes his visit to West Point and is now a Black Knight



When it comes to recruiting, special teams specialists often do not generate the same "oohs and ahhs" as many of the skill-position prospects, especially when it comes… pic.twitter.com/rOD2SRl4OP — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) June 9, 2026

🚨#ArmyFootball Commitment Alert🚨



Family Affair: During Saturday’s Visit, brothers Jakari Harris & Keith Turner commit to the Army Black Knightshttps://t.co/Pd1GdyJl5P pic.twitter.com/lt7qpzCjYZ — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) June 14, 2026

🚨#ArmyFootball Commitment Alert🚨



Army OL commit Tucker Wilson details pledge to the Black Knights



"Come Inside https://t.co/FLfCjr5Sc9 For The Latest Dose Of Recruiting News, Analysis, Highlights & Updates” https://t.co/toHJaDAiEH pic.twitter.com/xVoykzhIEh — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) June 14, 2026

🚨#ArmyFootball Commitment Alert🚨



2027 DL David Solaita commits to Army during KOTH visit



"Come Inside https://t.co/FLfCjr5Sc9 For The Latest Dose Of Recruiting News, Analysis, Highlights & Updates” https://t.co/papjB28FvH pic.twitter.com/LPs3jcwlCL — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) June 15, 2026