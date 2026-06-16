Army’s June Recruiting Is On Fire!
The June Army Black Knights football commits are flying in strong!
As the summer recruiting season heats up, Head Coach Jeff Monken and his staff continue to build momentum on the recruiting trail, adding talented prospects who believe in the mission, culture, and Brotherhood that define Army football.
June has traditionally been a busy recruiting month across college football, and that trend is certainly holding true for the Black Knights. Campus visits, camps, evaluations, and relationship-building efforts are paying dividends as more prospects announce their intentions to join Army Black Knights football.
While recruiting rankings and stars often dominate the national conversation, Army’s staff continues to focus on identifying young men who fit the unique demands of United States Military Academy—student-athletes who possess the character, discipline, leadership potential, and toughness necessary to succeed both on the field and beyond graduation.
Needless to say, the month of June is shaping up to be an exciting one for Army fans, and if the current pace continues, the Black Knights could be adding several more future members of the Brotherhood before the summer comes to a close.
Stay tuned, because recruiting season is in full swing and the June commitments are still coming in strong!