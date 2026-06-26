GBK Breaking News: Former 2015 3-Star Rivals Commit & Army OLB Kenneth Brinson 

This is not the first time that we caught up with former Rivals 3-star Defensive End/OLB Army football commit Kenneth Brinson, along fellow OLB Alex Aukerman back in 2022 … ‘Counting Down to Army-Navy 2022: Interview with former Army OLBs, Kenneth Brinson & Alex Aukerman’.

Brinson was a highly recruited linebacker out of Kennesaw, GA when he turned down and offer from Stanford to play for Army West Point.

He entered as a direct report in 2015 and made an early impact, playing all 12 games with 6 starts as a plebe.

Brinson played OLB in all 51 games during his 4 years at West Point, garnering numerous honors along the way. He was named a CoSIDA Academic All American in 2017 and 2018; was named to the All Independent Second Team in 2017 and First Team in 2018; and he was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy in 2018.

Brinson recorded 131 career Tackles, including 22 TFLs and 14 Sacks. He also had 2 Interceptions and 9 Passes Defended along with 4 Forced Fumbles and 3 Fumble Recoveries.

BREAKING NEWS: Brinson is starting his residency at Stanford Hospital. He just graduated with his MD (orthopedic surgery and PhD (material science