Breaking News: USAA Named Preservation Partner of Army West Point Athletics

Courtesy of Army West Point Athletics

All 30 Programs and 1,200 Cadet-Athletes to Benefit from Shared Values and Services

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The Army West Point Athletic Association (AWPAA) and USAA, one of the nation’s leading insurance, banking, and financial services providers, today announced the expansion of a partnership rooted in shared values of service, leadership, integrity, and excellence.

The historic, comprehensive long-term agreement builds upon USAA’s existing role as Proud Sponsor of Army West Point Athletics and includes integrated branding opportunities, preservation initiatives, future facility enhancements, and strategic support. The partnership will help preserve the history and traditions of Army Athletics while positioning the department and its more than 1,200 cadet-athletes for long-term success in an evolving collegiate athletics landscape.

Through the agreement, USAA will provide additional support to help advance Army Athletics’ long-term strategic priorities, including the future Athletic Center of Excellence presented by USAA.

As part of the partnership, USAA branding will appear on uniform patches across all Army varsity athletic programs, while the USAA logo will also be featured at the 25-yard lines inside Michie Stadium. The agreement also includes preservation-focused naming elements integrated throughout Army Athletics facilities, including the designation “Michie Stadium Preserved by USAA.” Importantly, Blaik Field will remain at the heart of the stadium’s identity and tradition, ensuring the legacy of Earl “Red” Blaik continues to be honored for future generations of cadets, graduates, and Army fans.

Athletic Director’s Letter to the Fans

“USAA’s story began in 1922 when 25 Army soldiers came together to take care of their own, and that legacy lives on as we proudly invest in the next generation of military leaders at West Point,” said Chris Curtin, Chief Marketing Officer of USAA. “By standing behind these exceptional cadet-athletes and preserving the historic grounds where they train and compete, we are honoring our roots and ensuring that the future of our armed forces receives the unwavering support they have earned.”

Additionally, the partnership serves as a catalyst for the future construction of the Athletic Center for Excellence – the new home for Army West Point Athletics and a next-generation facility dedicated to leadership development across the organization, cadet-athlete performance, and recruiting the next generation of Army leaders.

“We are committed to honoring our history while positioning Army Athletics for continued success,” said Army Director of Athletics Tom Theodorakis. “This transformational partnership represents a meaningful and strategic step forward in achieving both.”

“As the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, it is essential that we identify innovative revenue streams that align with our mission and values. This partnership achieves exactly that, and the resources generated will directly support our cadet-athletes while helping position Army Athletics for long-term success,” added Theodorakis.

“The Athletic Center of Excellence will become the next frontier in leadership development at West Point. We are proud to align with a partner that understands our mission, our values, and our commitment to developing future leaders of our nation.”

Originally opened in 1924, Michie Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in college athletics and home to generations of Army Football history. The ongoing Michie Stadium Preservation Project – scheduled for completion in fall 2026 – will introduce premium seating, upgraded infrastructure, enhanced fan amenities, expanded cadet seating, hospitality enhancements, technology upgrades, and a revitalized Army Athletics Hall of Fame while preserving the venue’s historic character.

Army Head Football Coach Jeff Monken emphasized the broader impact of the agreement across the department.

“Our program is built on tradition, discipline, and a commitment to developing leaders of character,” Monken said. “This innovative partnership provides critical resources that will help sustain excellence across Army Athletics while aligning us with the evolving landscape of collegiate sports.”

Theodorakis added that the agreement followed a thoughtful and collaborative evaluation process involving key stakeholders, including board members, alumni, and coaches.

“It is important that we continue to tell the stories of Dennis Michie and Coach Blaik,” Theodorakis said. “This partnership allows us not only to preserve their legacy, but to ensure future generations understand the impact they had on Army Athletics and the values this institution represents.”

The partnership between USAA and Army Athletics was brought to life in collaboration with Learfield’s Army West Point Sports Properties.

“The history and mission of Army West Point and Black Knight Athletics are incredibly unique, and Theo and his team have done a tremendous job of innovating while protecting what is important to their department and fanbase,” said Steve Tucker, General Manager of Army West Point Sports Properties. “We’re thrilled to work side by side with Army to help create significant evolution at a time in college athletics when it matters most while preserving what is uniquely Army.”

For more information, including visuals of the new uniform patches, field design, and stadium signage, please refer to the official release materials.

About Army West Point Athletic Association (AWPAA)

AWPAA, a 501(c)(3) organization that executes the United States Military Academy’s (USMA) intercollegiate athletics mission, is a non-Federal entity and is not fundraising on behalf of USMA. The appearance of USMA marks or images does not imply endorsement of AWPAA by the USMA, Department of the Army, or Department of War.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves more than 14.5 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and four overseas locations and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, USAA supports national and local nonprofits serving military families and communities. With Honor Through Action, USAA advances policy, advocacy and philanthropy to support financial security, build meaningful careers and promote overall well-being across the military community. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or X (@usaa), or visit usaa.com.

About Army West Point Sports Properties

Army West Point Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics – is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Army West Point Athletics and oversees all sponsorship arrangements on behalf of the Black Knights.

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