Center Brady Small Named Athlon Sports Preseason All-American

The clock continues to tick down, as we quickly are approaching the 2026 College Football season and the preseason accolades are rolling in with Athlon Sports revealing their annual preseason All-America Teams.

As always, the list is loaded with future NFL talent from every corner of the country. This season there is one Army Football player on the list.

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FORTH TEAM – CENTER BRADY SMALL

Small came to West Point from St Augustine Prep in Mt Ephraim, NJ with a modest rating of 5.2 from Rivals. He played the 2022 season at USMAPS and broke into the starting lineup in his first game at Army West Point as a plebe in 2023. He started all 12 games with 702 snaps in 2023 and all 14 games with 835 snaps in 2024 and all 13 games with 893 snaps in 2025.

He was named to the AAC All Conference First Team 2024 and 2025.

Small was also a member of the Army Black Knights O-Line, who were winners of the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football

Congrats to the Army Black Knights as Winners of the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football@JoeMooreAward #ArmyFootball @GoBlackKnights @Rivals pic.twitter.com/QQMxwc9ZdE — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) December 14, 2024

Finally, Small is one of three selected 2026 #ArmyFootball Army Football Captains





All-America Second Team

QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

RB Jadan Baugh, Florida

RB Isaac Brown, Louisville

RB/All-Purpose Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State

WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

WR Charlie Becker, Indiana

WR KJ Duff, Rutgers

TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

C Drew Bobo, Georgia

OL Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame

OL Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

OL Trevor Lauck, Iowa

OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati

DL David Stone, Oklahoma

DL A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech

DL Anthony Smith, Minnesota

DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

LB Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

LB Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

LB Isaiah Jones, Indiana

LB Raylen Wilson, Georgia

CB Brice Pollock, Texas Tech

CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

S Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M

S Amare Ferrell, Indiana

K Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

P Palmer Williams, Baylor

KR Koi Perich, Oregon

PR Vicari Swain, South Carolina

All-America Third Team

QB Dante Moore, Oregon

RB LJ Martin, BYU

RB Mark Fletcher, Miami

RB Bo Jackson, Ohio State

All-Purpose/RB Antwan Raymond, Rutgers

WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

WR Amare Thomas, Houston

WR Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

TE Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

C Bruce Mitchell, BYU

OL Shadre Hurst, Houston

OL Jordan Seaton, LSU

OL Wendell Moe, Tennessee

OL Earnest Greene, Georgia

DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss

DL Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

DL Clev Lubin, Louisville

DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma

DL Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

LB Sammy Brown, Clemson

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech

LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

CB Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon

CB DJ Pickett, LSU

CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

S Keon Sabb, Alabama

S Koi Perich, Oregon

S Adon Shuler, Notre Dame

K Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech

P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn

PR Malachi Toney, Miami

All-America Fourth Team

QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame

RB Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech

RB Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB Jordan Marshall, Michigan

All-Purpose Wayne Knight, UCLA

WR Cooper Barkate, Miami

WR Bryant Wesco, Clemson

WR Dakorien Moore, Oregon

WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

TE Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

C Justin Evans, Nebraska

OL Luke Montgomery, Ohio State

OL Carson Hinzman, Ohio State

OL PJ Williams, SMU

OL Brady Small, Army

OL Andrew Sprague, Michigan

OL Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss

DL Ahmad Moten, Miami

DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State

DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia

DL Kenyatta Jackson, Ohio State

DL Bear Alexander, Oregon

DL Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame

LB Cade Uluave, BYU

LB Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

LB Austin Romaine, Texas Tech

LB Daniel Wingate, Maryland

LB Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame

CB Jyaire Hill, Michigan

CB Jamari Sharpe, Indiana

CB Ty Redmond, Tennessee

S Marcus Neal, Penn State

S Faletau Satuala, BYU

S Zach Lutmer, Iowa

S Jelani McDonald, Texas

K Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P Bryce McFerson, Maryland

KR Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State

PR Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska