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Center Brady Small Named Athlon Sports Preseason All-American
The clock continues to tick down, as we quickly are approaching the 2026 College Football season and the preseason accolades are rolling in with Athlon Sports revealing their annual preseason All-America Teams.
As always, the list is loaded with future NFL talent from every corner of the country. This season there is one Army Football player on the list.
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FORTH TEAM – CENTER BRADY SMALL
Small came to West Point from St Augustine Prep in Mt Ephraim, NJ with a modest rating of 5.2 from Rivals. He played the 2022 season at USMAPS and broke into the starting lineup in his first game at Army West Point as a plebe in 2023. He started all 12 games with 702 snaps in 2023 and all 14 games with 835 snaps in 2024 and all 13 games with 893 snaps in 2025.
He was named to the AAC All Conference First Team 2024 and 2025.
Small was also a member of the Army Black Knights O-Line, who were winners of the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football
Finally, Small is one of three selected 2026 #ArmyFootball Army Football Captains
All-America Second Team
QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State
RB Jadan Baugh, Florida
RB Isaac Brown, Louisville
RB/All-Purpose Caleb Hawkins, Oklahoma State
WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
WR Charlie Becker, Indiana
WR KJ Duff, Rutgers
TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon
C Drew Bobo, Georgia
OL Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame
OL Austin Siereveld, Ohio State
OL Trevor Lauck, Iowa
OL Evan Tengesdahl, Cincinnati
DL David Stone, Oklahoma
DL A.J. Holmes, Texas Tech
DL Anthony Smith, Minnesota
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB Teitum Tuioti, Oregon
LB Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
LB Isaiah Jones, Indiana
LB Raylen Wilson, Georgia
CB Brice Pollock, Texas Tech
CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
S Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M
S Amare Ferrell, Indiana
K Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
P Palmer Williams, Baylor
KR Koi Perich, Oregon
PR Vicari Swain, South Carolina
All-America Third Team
QB Dante Moore, Oregon
RB LJ Martin, BYU
RB Mark Fletcher, Miami
RB Bo Jackson, Ohio State
All-Purpose/RB Antwan Raymond, Rutgers
WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
WR Amare Thomas, Houston
WR Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
WR Nick Marsh, Indiana
TE Terrance Carter, Texas Tech
C Bruce Mitchell, BYU
OL Shadre Hurst, Houston
OL Jordan Seaton, LSU
OL Wendell Moe, Tennessee
OL Earnest Greene, Georgia
DL Will Echoles, Ole Miss
DL Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
DL Clev Lubin, Louisville
DL Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
DL Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson
LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame
LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech
LB Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
CB Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon
CB DJ Pickett, LSU
CB Zabien Brown, Alabama
S Keon Sabb, Alabama
S Koi Perich, Oregon
S Adon Shuler, Notre Dame
K Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech
P Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
KR Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn
PR Malachi Toney, Miami
All-America Fourth Team
QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame
RB Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech
RB Nate Frazier, Georgia
RB Jordan Marshall, Michigan
All-Purpose Wayne Knight, UCLA
WR Cooper Barkate, Miami
WR Bryant Wesco, Clemson
WR Dakorien Moore, Oregon
WR Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
TE Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State
C Justin Evans, Nebraska
OL Luke Montgomery, Ohio State
OL Carson Hinzman, Ohio State
OL PJ Williams, SMU
OL Brady Small, Army
OL Andrew Sprague, Michigan
OL Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
DL Ahmad Moten, Miami
DL Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Boise State
DL Elijah Griffin, Georgia
DL Kenyatta Jackson, Ohio State
DL Bear Alexander, Oregon
DL Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame
LB Cade Uluave, BYU
LB Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
LB Austin Romaine, Texas Tech
LB Daniel Wingate, Maryland
LB Drayk Bowen, Notre Dame
CB Jyaire Hill, Michigan
CB Jamari Sharpe, Indiana
CB Ty Redmond, Tennessee
S Marcus Neal, Penn State
S Faletau Satuala, BYU
S Zach Lutmer, Iowa
S Jelani McDonald, Texas
K Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P Bryce McFerson, Maryland
KR Chauncy Cobb, Arkansas State
PR Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska