College Football's Transfer Portal: The biggest spenders, highest-paid players & more on the massive NIL battles

The one-time winter transfer portal window has officially closed, and college football programs are beginning to shift their focus to spring ball. But with revenue sharing now in place, more money was spent on retention and acquisition in January than ever before.

“We’re going to have multiple rosters over $40 million in college football this season,” one Power Four general manager told On3.

On3 spoke with 14 Power Four general managers and NIL personnel staffers to go inside the transfer portal: which programs spent the most, who retained talent at the highest level, which players landed the biggest deals and how the bidding wars took shape. Sources were given anonymity to speak freely about the transfer portal.

The top spenders

Of the 14 Power Four general managers and staffers that On3 spoke with, 10 mentioned LSU as the top spender in the transfer portal. In their first transfer portal with new head coach Lane Kiffin, the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

Multiple general managers believe that LSU has the highest payroll in the sport entering the 2026 season, exceeding $40 million. The Tigers landed quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, ultimately bringing in 40 new players via the transfer portal.

“They got the most expensive roster in the sport,” one SEC general manager told On3.

“They’re definitely at least $40 million,” a Big 12 general manager added.

Texas, Texas Tech and Miami were the most frequently mentioned other top spenders. This is another portal cycle where the Red Raiders were big spenders after their push a year ago.

“Texas Tech just knows they can outspend you,” a Big Ten general manager said.

Other schools mentioned included Notre Dame, Ohio State and Indiana. An ACC NIL operator stated that Wisconsin consistently won bidding wars.

“I don’t know if they spent the most, but certainly Wisconsin surprised some people,” the ACC source said. “They told at least four or five kids we were involved with that, ‘Just give us a chance, we will be your highest number.”

Top-paid transfer QBs

Of the 14 Power Four general managers and staffers On3 spoke with, three names were consistently mentioned across the board as the highest-paid quarterbacks from the transfer portal: Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby, LSU’s Sam Leavitt, and Miami’s Darian Mensah.

On3 previously reported that Sorsby’s deal was over the $5 million mark, but sources emphasized to On3 that Leavitt and Mensah were in the same conversation.

“That price got driven up big time on Leavitt. The latest that I heard was he’s in a similar range to Sorsby,” an SEC NIL operator told On3.

“Sam Leavitt is legit, don’t get it twisted,” another general manager in the mix for Leavitt mentioned.

It’s unclear how much Mensah paid Duke as part of the agreed-upon settlement; however, general managers were adamant that he would be one of the top-paid players in the sport in the 2026 season.

“I would probably say it’s Mensah and then a tie between Leavitt, who I heard got $6 million, and Sorsby,” another SEC general manager said.

Top-paid non-QB transfers

On3 also asked the general managers and staffers who the highest-paid non-quarterbacks were in the transfer portal. Every answer was either Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman or Jordan Seaton, with one general manager also mentioning Miami landing Missouri transfer EDGE Damon Wilson.

General managers close to the Coleman recruitment told On3 he will be one of the top-paid wide receivers in the nation in 2026, but they never felt like it was a bidding-war recruitment.

“Cam Coleman had a blank check from us,” an SEC general manager told On3. “Trust me, he wasn’t going [to Texas] for less. He got paid a ton.”

One general manager who pursued Coleman told On3 that the wide receiver’s deal was over $2 million. “It didn’t really get that crazy; he was going to Texas the whole time,” they said. “I think he was using us to get the price up at UT, which I’m fine with.”

Another general manager who was in the mix for Coleman said, “It felt like he was never coming here. I wasn’t really worried about him because it almost felt like a waste of time. Ultimately, he wanted to play where there was a more established quarterback situation.”

Seaton picked LSU over Miami, Oregon and Mississippi State and is viewed as a first-round prospect for the 2027 NFL draft.

“Jordan Seaton’s numbers give me heartburn for what’s coming next year,” said an SEC NIL operator who reached out about the talented tackle, but ultimately did not pursue. “I’ve heard anywhere from $3 to $6 million on him alone. I think $3 million, I can wrap my head around. Anything more, no way.”

Top portal classes, transfer retention

On3 also asked the general managers and staffers to share their favorite transfer portal classes, regardless of who spent the most. Among the answers were Texas, Indiana, Texas Tech, Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Houston and Texas A&M.

“I really like the pickup Indiana had getting Nick Marsh, I think he’s a really good player,” an SEC general manager told On3. “He’s physical, he can block, he’s a Big Ten all-conference player.”

It was a mixed bag at who retained talent the best during the transfer portal, but among the popular responses were Oregon, USC, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss and Washington.

“Miami barely lost anything; they just reloaded,” an ACC NIL operator said. “Florida did a great job retaining some key guys, Jadan Baugh and Jayden Woods.”

Do players know their transfer destination before entering?

A common trend in recent years is players’ agents identifying their landing spot before they ever enter the transfer portal. General managers shared with On3 that most of the top players still have a good idea of where they will land before actually entering.

“A good bit of them know where they’re going,” a Big 12 general manager said. “Man, a good indicator is wherever they visit first. I’d bet that whoever gets the first visit has like a 60% chance of landing the kid. Like he’s going on the visit to shut it down and get down to business.”

An SEC general manager added that, “They have a really good idea because their agents have been shopping them around.” Another SEC general manager shared that despite pre-portal tampering, nobody can feel good about landing a player until the paperwork is signed.

“You can feel good about getting a kid, but once they actually go in the portal, you still have to get them to actually sign to feel good about it,” the general manager said.

“I don’t think we brought in a lot of guys who went on multiple visits,” another SEC general manager said. “Everyone does it a little differently, but you have to do it to win. You don’t get a one-and-done visit guy with light work before the portal.”