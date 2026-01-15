Daryl Dixon Promoted to Army Defensive Coordinator & Scot Sloan Named Co-DC

Two days ago GoBlackKnights.com reported that Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody was headed to Cincinnati to become the new DC for the Bearcats.

With the news that Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody is leaving the Army Football program to become the next DC of the Cincinnati Bearcats, we here at GBK had decided to put together a list of potential candidates to replace him on the Banks of the Hudson.

We also stated that the faster a new DC is named means there is stability and from a recruiting point of view, recruits respond to stability.

Well Coach Monken did not waste any time as he promoted cornerback Coach Daryl Dixon to be the Black Knights’ Defensive Coordinator and appointed Scot Sloan named Co-Defensive Coordinator.

In our GBK’s 2026 Army Football Defensive Coordinator Hot Board, we indicated that from our perspective “Dixon would be the home-run hire of the group given his experience and tenure at West Point.“

We also noted that it was only last week that Head Coach Monken announced that Scot Sloan would be returning to his coaching staff to coach the safeties. The proverbial question was, will Monken consider him for the vacant DC position? Well that didn’t occur, but he was given the role as Co-DC.

Dixon’s Resume

In February, Dixon will be starting his 11th year at the academy. He is huge part of the culture of the Black Knights’ football program. It is clear that players trust him and we believe that he is ready for the job.

He started out as outside linebackers from 2016-2018, then moved to corners.

Dixon is a 2003 graduate of the University of Florida, where he starred as a defensive back. He played 49 games with 25 starts for the Gators and was a team captain as a senior. He was named to the 2003 All-Southeastern Conference Second Team and reached four bowl games with Florida. Off the field, he was a two-time Academic All-SEC selection and was voted Florida’s Male Outstanding Senior Leader among the entire student body for the fall of the 2003 graduating class

