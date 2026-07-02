Fans Chime In On Re: Upcoming 2026 Army Football Season

The 2026 Army football season is fast approaching, and there is no shortage of questions surrounding the Army Black Knights. With a new defensive coordinator in Darryl Dixon, competition at quarterback, and the challenge of replacing key contributors from last year’s team, fans are eager to see how Army will take shape when the season kicks off this fall.

Will new playmakers emerge on offense? Can the defense maintain the standard that has become synonymous with Army Football? And who will step forward to lead the next chapter of the Black Knights’ success?

To explore those questions, GoBlackKnights.com gathered perspectives from several respected voices within the Army football community. From former players and coaches, to West Point grads, and longtime supporters of the program, each offered their outlook on the team, the season ahead, and the factors that could define Army’s 2026 campaign.

Watch the GBK Podcast Below.

Fan Perspectives on the 2026 Army Football Season

Gene McIntyre

Few people have been connected to Army football as long or in as many capacities as Gene McIntyre.

A 1979 West Point graduate, McIntyre played offensive line for four years and lettered twice. He returned to West Point in 1987, coaching offensive linemen, junior varsity running backs, and varsity fullbacks through 1992. After returning to West Point in 1994, he served as an assistant sprint football coach before becoming head coach from 1998 to 2006. He also served as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Admissions Support, representing Army Athletics during the admissions process for recruited athletes. McIntyre retired in 2024 and has remained a dedicated supporter of the program, holding season tickets since 1987 and frequently traveling with the team during his time in the athletic department.

When asked how he sees the 2026 season unfolding, McIntyre offered a measured assessment.

“The team is very young with very few stars and the stars we have are not in key positions. We’ll do greater than 6 wins but we must play well and avoid injuries. Back-to-back away games are tough. Temple has always been a tough, physical game especially after South Florida. Monken will get the team ready for Air Force and Navy but it’s always close and even tougher if we have injuries. 8-4 is my best guess.“

On the quarterback position, McIntyre believes there is an early frontrunner but notes that depth remains a concern.

As for the offense and defense, he sees challenges on both sides of the ball.

“The offense and defense will be equally challenged. The offensive line will be above average and larger than most years but we don’t have a ‘go to’ threat. Godspower is fast but small. Our best receiver is likely to be Poloskey, a TE. Bousum will be exceptional but he’s our only threat. The defensive line is only average and the LBs are young.”

Ultimately, McIntyre believes the biggest question facing Army is identifying the next breakout playmakers.

“Who’s going to be the surprise? We need a consistent threat on offense and a playmaker on defense and I don’t know who they are.”

Herman Bulls

Herman Bulls has spent decades connected to West Point and Army football.

A member of the Class of 1978, Bulls played Army football for two years before becoming the voice of Army sports on WKDT radio. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School, an Army veteran, retired Colonel, former professor in West Point’s Department of Social Sciences, and currently serves as International Director and Vice Chairman, Americas at JLL. He is also Chairman of Fluence Energy and Vice Chairman of the West Point Association of Graduates.

Army football has remained a family tradition, with both of his sons graduating from West Point, including Jonathan Bulls, who played football for the Black Knights.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Bulls expects Army to remain highly competitive.

“I expect Army to be very competitive again. This should be another 7–8 win team with a strong chance to earn a bowl bid.”

Regarding the quarterback position, Bulls sees continuity as a potential strength.

“I expect the quarterback position to be in good hands. With the returning experience at quarterback and center, the offense has the potential to be one of Army’s strengths.”

He also believes both sides of the ball have reason for optimism.

“Army’s defense has traditionally been a strength. With a new defensive coordinator, we’ll have to see how quickly the unit comes together, but I expect it to remain solid. The offense should be strong, led by the returning quarterback-center combination and the continuity that brings.”

Nancy Monken

Nancy Monken has a unique perspective on Army football as the mother of Army head coach Jeff Monken. Her optimism for the upcoming season is rooted in the culture that has long defined the program.

When asked about the outlook for 2026, Monken emphasized the importance of mindset and team chemistry.

“I believe in the power of positive thinking … attitude is everything. That’s why I look ahead positively to the 2026 season. Players have stepped up in every season, and I anticipate that happening this year too. We’ll see a team committed to each other, playing for each other for sixty minutes each game.”

And when it comes to trust in the team, her answer was simple.

“As far as trust, this is the Brotherhood …. that says everything we need to know!”

Alex Aukerman: Breaking Down the Defense

Alex Aukerman’s connection to Army football includes both playing and coaching experience. A standout linebacker for the Black Knights from 2014 through 2017, Aukerman was a member of the special quartet “JAAK Attack”, alongside Jeremy Timpf, Andrew King, and Kenneth Brinson—one of the most recognizable defensive units of the Jeff Monken era. He later served as a graduate assistant in 2018. Today, he is a small business owner while remaining closely connected to the program.

When asked whether fans can trust the defense heading into the season, Aukerman expressed strong confidence in the unit despite the challenge of replacing key contributors.

“I have a ton of confidence in the defense this year. It can be tough to replace a ton of starters, but I think Jack Bousum is one of the most talented defensive linemen that I can remember and he’ll be able to set the standard out there for the guys stepping into a new role.”

Aukerman is also excited to see how new defensive coordinator Daryl Dixon shapes the defense.

“I can’t wait to see Daryl Dixon in his new DC role. If you want to talk about a guy that is elite at getting the most out of guys, it’s him. He’s incredibly sharp, respected by all of the players and coaches, and embodies the values that makes Army Football great.”

Looking Ahead

The answers to many of these questions won’t come until the Black Knights take the field this fall.

Until then, optimism, curiosity, and expectation continue to surround the program. Whether it’s identifying the next playmaker on offense, watching Darryl Dixon’s defense take shape, or seeing who emerges under center, there will be no shortage of storylines to follow.

One thing is certain: Army enters the 2026 season with the attention of its fanbase and another opportunity to add to the program’s recent success.