Football Announces 2026 Spring Practice Schedule - Spring Game Set for April 17

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point head football coach Jeff Monken and the football program have officially announced the schedule for the 2026 spring football practice season. The Black Knights are slated to conduct 15 on-field sessions, culminating in the annual Spring Game at Michie Stadium.

The spring slate kicks off on Friday, March 6, marking the first of nine sessions held before the Academy’s spring academic break. The team will return to practice on Tuesday, April 7, for the final stretch of five practices.

The centerpiece of the spring schedule, the Spring Game, is scheduled for Friday, April 17, under the lights at Michie Stadium. This final session offers fans an early look at the roster as the Black Knights continue their transition into their third season of American Conference play.

Attendance Information: While the initial 14 practice sessions are closed to the general public, the Spring Game on April 17 is open to fans. Information on kickoff time and parking updates for the Michie Stadium Preservation Project will be released at a later date.

