Former Army Football Captain & DB Cedrick Cunningham joining the Army Coaching Staff

Former Army Football Captain and DB Cedrick Cunningham is scheduled to join the Army coaching staff. The former talented safety is coming in as Assistant Running Backs coach, which will start this upcoming week.

Cunningham is from Cassatt, SC and was one of three senior captains in 2021. He served as one of four team captains alongside Marquel Broughton, Nolan Cockrill, and Arik Smith.

Nov 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Army Black Knights defensive back Cedrick Cunningham Jr. (22) and defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) celebrate the win over the Air Force Falcons at Globe Life Park. (Photo Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Cunningham lettered all 4 years at West Point with appearances in 47 games as a free safety. Cunningham finished third in total tackles in his junior and senior season and finished his career with 188 total tackles, including 8.5 TFLs and 2 Sacks. He also had 2 INTs, 9 Passes Defended, 2 Forced Fumbles and a Fumble Recovery.

Prior to the 2021 season, he earned First-Team Preseason All-Independent honors after recording 70 tackles and an interception during the 2020 campaign.

Cunningham graduated from United States Military Academy as a member of the Class of 2023 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.