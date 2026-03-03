Former Army Player & Coach Mike Viti Heading to the Miami Canes
Early today we noted that Army was losing defensive line coach Allen smith to the Philadelphia Eagles (Asst. LB Coach) and that came as a surprise.
However, the on the same day, we were hit with a high level surprise announcement. Army Veteran Player & Coach Mike Viti is heading to the Miami Canes as their new tight ends coach.
