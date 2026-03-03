Former Army Player & Coach Mike Viti Heading to the Miami Canes

Early today we noted that Army was losing defensive line coach Allen smith to the Philadelphia Eagles (Asst. LB Coach) and that came as a surprise.

However, the on the same day, we were hit with a high level surprise announcement. Army Veteran Player & Coach Mike Viti is heading to the Miami Canes as their new tight ends coach.

Army assistant coach Mike Viti (right) gets a hug from Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken after a 20-3 win against the Air Force Falcons at Michie Stadium. (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

