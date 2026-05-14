Former Kansas State 2027 commit Max Thomas (Kicker) commits to Army

The 2027 recruiting landscape to move quickly for the Army Black Knights, with a premium focus on securing top specialists early in the cycle.

One such player is kicker Max Thomas, who has drawn significant interest from several programs, whereby he held offers from Air Force, Kansas State, Holy Cross and several others.”

As a matter of fact, Thomas had initially committed to Kansas State.

According to the kicker, it was back on December 3rd that he committed to K-State, and December 31st, he de-committed.

The Army Black Knights Step In

“I just committed to Army – West Point … I am super excited,” the 6-foot-0, 200 pounder out of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic High School told GoBlackKnights.com on Wednesday. “Previous commit to Kansas State and I was recruited by many more schools, but I committed before those were official or we declined to move forward for various reasons.”

The Army Black Knights: Offer & Commitment

“I received the offer February 8th from Coach Dane Romero,” Thomas point out regarding the offer from Army.

“They had been recruiting me before, my offer conversation with Coach Romero … I was on the phone with Coach Romero and my parents because we wanted to get a better look at what Army football was about. It was a great call, we learned a lot about Army (West Point) as a school and football team and at the end of the call he offered me. My initial reaction was pure excitement, and I thanked Coach Romero for giving me a chance to become a Black Knight.”

“I officially committed on the 10th of May and notified them that day,” added an excited Thomas. “I committed to Coach Sean Saturnio. He was very excited and texted me that whole day.”

We asked Thomas what lead him to say yes to the Black Knights’ coaching staff, despite having yet visit the academy.

“There were many factors to choose from – overall it is an outstanding school for many different reasons,” he explained. “Army’s education is one of the very best in the country so I knew I couldn’t pass that up. I love my country so the service sounded great to me. I get to have a great education, school paid for, D1 football, and serve my country so those were the factors that went into play when deciding.”

“We are going to schedule a visit very soon. Sometime in June my parents and I will go up for a visit. We don’t have an exact date, but we are planning to have one soon.”

2025 Junior Season

Thomas is coming off a solid junior football campaign and both his confidence and stats reflect that

“I think my kicking talents will be a great help for Army,” said the prep bound kicker. “I can see myself fitting right into the team early and using my leg to crush touchbacks and field goals.”

His team’s 2025 record was 10-4.

Special Teams Stats:

• 10/15 FG (3 Blocked) – long of 53 yds.

• 54 TB

• 40 YD punt avg. and long of 52 yards.

Thomas was named All-State and Conference 1st Team Kicker.

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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