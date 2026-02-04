FREE: GBK National Signing Day Central (2/4/26)

Here we are again, National Signing Day and as always, it features plenty of movement for the Black Knights relative to their wave of 2026 college football recruits … the signing & ceremonies started this morning and throughout the day.

As the dust settles, through the initial version of National Signing Day (2/4) opening up, there is plenty of excitement and anticipation from members of the 2026 Black Knights recruiting class, as well as their family and friends.

But take a look at what has unfolded thus far, along hearing what some of the players had to say about their special NSD moment. GoBlackKnights.com will be engaged throughout the entire day as prospects chime in on this very special day … so keep it right here for the latest!

RB, Ry Reed

“I am very excited and grateful to get to finally sign. I think there is anxiousness when taking any new step in life, but I am very confident in the things I will accomplish while at West Point. I am blessed and ready to see where this journey takes me.”

TE, Mason Mixon

“I’m excited to get to work and play for a great coaching staff and a great school. I’m very blessed for the opportunity to play at the greatest leadership school in the world. I’m excited to develop as a football player and as a man. Go Army Beat navy.”

Caleb Fowler

“I signed today to 8am. To be officially signed is an exciting feeling. Knowing all my hard work on the field and in the classroom is finally paying off to go to one of the most prestigious schools in the world is so surreal to me. I’m anxious to be so far away from home (Texas), but I know that price I’m paying is going to come with so many adventures and opportunities.”

LB, Brendan Foley

“I signed this morning and will have the ceremony after school today. I’m super excited to be officially signed and can’t wait to take the next step.”

TE, Keoki Becerra

It feels amazing to have found home and signed to the brotherhood. I know I’m in good hands and great things are to come … BEAT navy.”

OL, Xavier Obiero-Hyter

“I won’t be having a big signing ceremony. It feels amazing to officially be signed and of course I am anxious in taking the next step and playing for the Army Black Knights, but it is a good anxious, the feeling you always get in your stomach before you accomplish something big and I’m excited and grateful to even experience this feeling of “anxiousness.”

Army Black Knights NSD Photo Gallery



Below: Caleb Fowler

Below: Jaxyn Law

Below: Mason Mixon

