Friday Flashback - QBs of the Jeff Monken Era Article/Message Board Thread
It was back on 09/14/24 that GBK broke down our version of the Top Quarterbacks of the Jeff Monken Era via GBK Football Analyst, Gordon Larson.
Well, that was less than 2 years ago and we calling upon the Army Faithful to chime in on this proverbial question(s).
Since the time of the article, has anything changed in your opinion of our listed QBs and is there anyone that you would add or subtract?
