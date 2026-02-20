Friday Flashback - QBs of the Jeff Monken Era Article/Message Board Thread

It was back on 09/14/24 that GBK broke down our version of the Top Quarterbacks of the Jeff Monken Era via GBK Football Analyst, Gordon Larson.

Come inside @GoBlackKnights as Analyst Gordon Larson breaks down the QB Club during the Jeff Monken Era



In this article, we look at the records and statistics for #ArmyFootball quarterbacks during the Monken Years.#GoArmyBeatNavy @Rivals #GoArmy https://t.co/ZXdltxGrBl pic.twitter.com/iriSxmzFC7 — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) September 14, 2024

Well, that was less than 2 years ago and we calling upon the Army Faithful to chime in on this proverbial question(s).

Since the time of the article, has anything changed in your opinion of our listed QBs and is there anyone that you would add or subtract?

CLICK HERE for the 12th Knight Message Board Thread

