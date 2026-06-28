GBK 2026 Army West Point Pre-Reception Day (R-Day) Gallery

Tomorrow (June 29th), the next chapter officially begins for the newest members of the Long Gray Line as Reception Day (R-Day) arrives for those entering the United States Military Academy—both direct admits and those transitioning from the United States Military Academy Preparatory School.

For these future cadets, Monday marks far more than the start of college. It is the beginning of a journey defined by challenge, growth, leadership, and service to the nation. It is also the day they say their final goodbyes to family and friends before embarking on one of the most transformative experiences of their lives.

Here at GoBlackKnights.com, we will do our best to bring you inside those emotional pre-R-Day moments through our exclusive photo gallery, capturing the excitement, anticipation, pride, and emotion shared by these future cadets and Army football players before they begin their West Point journey.

From heartfelt farewells to first steps into the Corps of Cadets, we’ll bring you inside through out Photo Gallery … the beginning of what will become a lifelong Brotherhood.

Notable: As the day/evening continue, we look forward to adding more photos on the incoming players.

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe (FREE) to our YouTube channel