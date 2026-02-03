GBK: Army West Point Football History Revisited 

“On the gridiron, Gary Steele ranked as Army’s first African American to earn a varsity letter in the sport of football at West Point and garnered three in all. A second team Newspaper Enterprise Association All-American as a tight end, Steele was a 17th round draft choice of the National Football League’s Detroit Lions. Steele hauled in 25 passes for 346 yards and two scores during his first season at Army in 1966 and then registered 14 receptions for 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns the next year. His best season statistically was 1968 when he posted 27 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. During that year, he registered eight receptions for 156 yards against Penn State, shattering the single-game record previously held by the legendary “Lonely End,” Bill Carpenter.”

Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications

The Following GBK Roundtable: Gary Steele joined host, Joe Iacono (12/8/23) as we will let the video speak for itself

