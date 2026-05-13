GBK Commentary: Army Football (aka Brotherhood) in the midst of NIL/Transfer Portal

Being a fan of Army Black Knights football in the NIL and transfer portal era feels like a celebration of old-school college football—teamwork, discipline, culture, sacrifice, and brotherhood—in the midst of a rapidly changing landscape driven by money and roster movement.

At Army (West Point), fans take pride in the fact that players commit to something greater than themselves. These young men are not chasing the next NIL package or entering the portal for a better opportunity elsewhere. They are committing to a 47-month experience at United States Military Academy that demands accountability, leadership, and service.

Army Black Knights stands on the field during the prisoner exchange before the game against the

Army Black Knights. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While many programs are dealing with yearly roster turnover, Army continues to build continuity through development, trust, and shared purpose. In many ways, the Black Knights have become a “unicorn” in modern college football—a program still built on loyalty and culture over commerce.

Army may not have the luxury of heavily relying on the transfer portal, but many fans view that as a strength rather than a weakness. Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken and his coaching staff have a roster that is built on players who choose the Brotherhood and stay committed to it.

Army head coach Jeff Monken celebrates with his players after a 27-24 win against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Supporting Army football today means embracing a different standard. It means valuing long-term character development over short-term transactions. It means believing that culture still matters. And yes, it still means one thing above all else … Beat Navy!.

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