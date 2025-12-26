GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-UConn (12/27) 

Location: Fenway Park – Boston, MA

GBK Cover-It-Live Opens:@ 1:45pm EST with game time @ 2:15 PM Eastern, Saturday, December 27th

TV: ESPN

Saturday’s game is the Wasabi Fenway Bowl contest against the UConn Huskies. We not only want game day chatter from the Army fanbase, but pre-game comments/thoughts from the best and most knowledgeable fans in college football.

So with that being said, “Who’s Got Their Game Face On?” As mentioned, the chatter doors are open NOW because we want to create the game vibe, even if you are taking in the game LIVE at Fenway Park or not, you can still jump on either of the aforementioned COVER-IT-LIVE message boards/threads.

THIS IS LIVE & COMMENTS ON THIS THREAD RELATIVE TO PRE-GAME CHATTER CAN START ANYTIME (FROM NOW – END OF THE GAME & POST GAME).

NEEDLESS TO SAY WE HOPE TO SEE EVERYONE HERE WITH YOUR GAME FACE ON.

Go Army, Beat UConn!

