GBK Exclusive: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken joins GBK’s Podcast Host, Joe Iacono

When you talk Army West Point Football, you can’t help but starting with Black Knights’ Head Coach Jeff Monken.

The Army football mentor has held the role since 2014. Many would agree that he is widely recognized as one of the most successful coaches in Army history … he has led the Black Knights to sustained success, including Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy titles and multiple bowl victories.

Since joining the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in 2024, Army has been an AAC force.

The Black Knights won their first and only American Athletic Conference (AAC) football title on 12/6/24 as they defeating Tulane 35-14 in the AAC Championship Game.

That was then, and now we look ahead to the upcoming 2026 and more, as Coach Monken takes time out of his schedule to chat with GBK Podcast Host Joe Iacono in this exclusive one-on-one session.