GBK Exclusive Interview Newly Named Co-DC, Scot Sloan

Last week, GoBlackKnights.com reported that former Army coach Scot Sloan was returning to West Point. That news was soon followed by a more surprising development, as longtime Black Knights Defensive Coordinator departed to take the same role with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Head Coach Jeff Monken moved quickly and decisively, naming Daryl Dixon as Army’s new Defensive Coordinator. Dixon will enter his 11th season at the Academy. Monken, who originally brought Sloan to West Point as the safeties coach, also promoted him to Co-Defensive Coordinator.

That’s the Reader’s Digest version.

Now, let’s hear it directly from Scot Sloan, who took time during his Monday football recruiting travels to speak with GoBlackKnights.com’s Joe Iacono.