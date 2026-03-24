GBK Exclusive Video Interview: Army OC Cody Worley joins GBK’s Joe Iacono

The Army Black Knights have completed 8 spring day practices and three weeks away from the annual Black & Gold Spring game at Michie Stadium.

Needless to say, there is plenty of work to be done on both sides of the ball, but today our GoBlackKnights.com focus is on the Army offense.

There are plenty of questions that need to be answered, such as the competition at the QB spot between Cale Hellums, Bryson Luter & Ethan Washington, the impact of losing junior RB Briggs Bartosh to a neck injury, the depth of the offensive line and much more.

The plus side to any and all questions is that this afternoon GoBlackKnights.com’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with Army’s Offensive Coordinator, Cody Worley.

Check out this exclusive GBK interview with Worley.

FREE – If You Haven’t Already – Feel Free To Subscribe To The Army Football GoBlackKnights.com YouTube Channel – FREE – CLICK HERE!

And We Thank You In Advance & It Only Takes A Second To Subscribe!