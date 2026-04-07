GBK Interview With Army Basketball HC, Katie Kuester: ‘Protect What We Have, With All Of Our Might’

The Army Black Knights women’s basketball program is coming off a stellar 2025–26 campaign, finishing with a 26–8 record and advancing to the WNIT Great 8.

This impressive run came under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Katie Kuester, who was recognized for her outstanding debut season by being named the Spalding Maggie Dixon NCAA Division I Rookie Coach of the Year.

Photo Credit: Army West Point Athletic Communications

Coach Kuester has previously joined the GBK Podcast, and she’s back once again with host Joe Iacono to provide insight into her first year at West Point, reflect on receiving this prestigious honor, and discuss the continued growth of the program.

Check out this exclusive one-on-one interview with Coach Kuester

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