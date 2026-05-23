GBK Photo Gallery: Army Football 2026 Graduates Oath Moment

As GoBlackKnights.com noted two days ago, it is that time of the year when members of the Class of 2026—including players from Army Black Knights football and fellow cadets—officially graduated from United States Military Academy on May 23rd and commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the United States Army.

The following photos capture the post-graduation moments, including the oath ceremony featuring the Army football “Firsties,” which took place inside the weight room and at Kimsey Athletic Center.

Photos Courtesy of Danny Wild

