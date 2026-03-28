GBK Podcast - Parents Perspective: The Army West Point Football & Track Experience (3/27/26)

The GoBlackKnights.com Parents Perspective podcast series is back and of course, hosted by Joe Iacono.

The features interviews with parents of Army West Point football players, focusing on the maturation, challenges, and experiences of cadet-athletes. Parents highlight the transition from high school star to college player, the importance of mentorship, and the growth into mature leaders.

This segment is with Rachelle & Dwuan Hammond, parents to Senior CB Jaxon Hammond.

Jaxon played in 3 games with 32 snaps in 2024 and 11 games with 208 snaps this past season. Hammond is a bona fide speedster, holding the Army record in the 100M dash with a 10.42 and has the 8th best time in the 200M with a time of 21.56.

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