GBK's Quarter Century Team Podcast: Joe Iacono & Guests Steve Kreipe and Dave Warns

It was five days ago that GoBlackKnights.com released our All-Army Football Quarter Century Team, that consisted of 1st & 2nd Team Offensive & Defensive players, along with an Honorable Mention group of players.

As mentioned in the initial article, this was not a standalone project, as we reached out to multiple sources who provided insight beyond our own long-standing observations, and hence we came up with our Official GoBlackKnights.com Quarter Century Team.

What we knew going in and was confirmed on the 12th Knight message board, along with text messages, DMs, etc that we received … there would be those would were completely on board with our selections, some who respectfully disagreed with the positioning of some of the 1st vs. 2nd team players, etc and we absolutely get it.

Which brings us to our GBK Quarter Century Team Podcast, hosted by GBK’s Joe Iacono, with guests, Steve Kreipe and Dave Warns, who chat and even debate on the selection.

GBK’s Army West Point Football Quarter Century Team Revealed#ArmyFootball remain one of the most competitive programs in the country – so it was no easy task for GBK to select our 1st & 2nd Army Football Quarter Century Team



