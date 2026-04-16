GBK Recruiting Exclusive: Army Spring Game visit from Goodrich Brothers

It was back on November 18th that GoBlackKnights.com reported the commitment to the Army Black Knights of 2026 3-Star LB Phillip Goodrich. For fans who don’t recall, there was and still is excitement surrounding the speedy linebacker’s pledge to Army, especially when came following his flipping from his commitment from the Navy Midshipmen to the Army Black Knights.

Honestly, that was just the beginning of the name Goodrich and Army football.

You see, the product of St Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) has a younger brother – Chase Goodrich, who has we have also reported on, is a talented 2027 defensive tackle prospect and who currently holds an offer from the Black Knights.

Chase & Phillip Goodrich

The two have been playing football together since ages, 4 & 5, respectfully.

GBK asked Phillip what it would mean to him to have his younger brother commit to Army and the two them play together in college.

“It would be great and I truly would be happy to play with my brother again,” offered Phillip. “The bond that we have especially with how both of our positions correlate with each other would bring a massive benefit. It would mean a lot to play with my brother.”

Well, the brothers will both be on the campus of West Point today and tomorrow, as Army coaching staff will be hosting the two, along with other key recruits as they take in Friday’s annual Black & Gold Spring game.

When it comes to Chase, he shared with us what he is hoping to get out of his visit.

“What I’m looking to get out of the visit is definitely seeing how the coaching staff works together, getting a sense of the brotherhood they have and also meeting everyone and the new Defensive Line Coach,” Chase shared.

“And also getting to finally see the campus and all the U.S. history that it holds. My feeling about the possibility of playing college ball with Phillip are definitely huge because we have grown up playing football together our whole life since we were 4 and 5 years old, so it is a great opportunity to keep that going at the next level, and also bringing a standard that we have for ourselves to such a special place.”

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe (FREE) to our YouTube channel