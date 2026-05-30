GBK Video: Committed Goodrich Brothers - LB Phillip (2026) & DT Chase (2027) & Parents join GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono

GBK Podcast Host Joe Iacono recently sat down with the Goodrich family—brothers Phillip and Chase, along with their parents, Phil and Tai—as they prepare to embrace a college football journey that is far different from today’s NIL-driven landscape.

Both brothers have committed to Army Black Knights football, with Phillip a member of the 2026 recruiting class and Chase committed to the 2027 class.

During the interview, the family shared their recruiting story in tremendous detail, offering insight into the values, relationships, and decision-making process that ultimately led both young men to United States Military Academy.

They also discussed the significance of committing to Army in an era dominated by NIL opportunities and the transfer portal, explaining why the opportunity to become part of the Black Knights’ Brotherhood and the Long Gray Line was simply too special to pass up.

The following conversation provides a unique family perspective on the recruiting process and captures the excitement, pride, and emotion surrounding Phillip’s and Chase’s decisions to verbally commit to Army West Point.

🚨#ArmyFootball Commitment Alert🚨



GBK Exclusive: 3-Star LB Phillip Goodrich Commits To The Army Black Knights of West Point



"Come Inside https://t.co/FLfCjr5Sc9 For The Latest Dose Of Recruiting News, Analysis, Highlights & Updates”@Rivals @On3sports @goblackknights… pic.twitter.com/1SDnMqutvG — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) November 18, 2025

🚨#ArmyFootball Exclusive Commitment Alert🚨



Breaking Recruiting News: Outstanding 2027 DT Chase Goodrich details how the Black Knights secured his pledge and now joins @Rivals 3-Star 2026 Army LB commit & brother, Phillip Goodrich



"Come Inside https://t.co/FLfCjr5Sc9 For The… pic.twitter.com/TNVVRQjCSK — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) May 30, 2026