GBK Video Q&A with 2027 Safety Prospect, John Ramella

Currently safety prospect John Ramella who is out of Saint Louis University High School holds two offers and they are from Army and Northern Illinois.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pounder is an all-around safety prospect, who also plays the nickel. He truly has a knack for the ball, whether it’s coming up and making the hit against the run or defending pass.

Well this morning and on behalf of GoBlackKnights.com, Kenny Van Doren of MizzouToday took time to watch Ramella at his school’s morning practice, followed by a video interview.

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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