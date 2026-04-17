GBK's 2026 Spring Game Preview

Army football’s annual Black & Gold Spring game kicks off tonight at Michie Stadium at 6:30 PM on the campus of West Point.

What can Army fans expect on Friday night? Spring games tend to be more of a reward for the players to have a little fun at the end of Spring practice vs. a serious talent evaluation. Most of that has already been done by the staff following four tough weeks of Spring practice, but here are some key things for the Army faithful to watch Friday night:

Quarterbacks – From what we have been told rising Senior Cale Hellums and rising Sophomore, Bryson Luter will be in red “no contact” jerseys as the first and second string QB’s. The other quarterbacks, however, will be full contact. Because the captains pick the Black and Gold teams, it won’t be a full “1’s vs. 1’s” scrimmage but instead the starters and second team will be split into two teams. Pay particular attention to who starts for both teams at the Linebacker positions as all 4 slots need to be backfilled from graduations this year. The starters on both the Black and Gold squads are likely part of the 2-deep. Overall, the defense has to replace 8 starters from the 2025 team so pay attention to who starts for both teams. The staff does not want any injuries in the Spring game so look for them to treat anyone with existing injuries with care heading into the game. Just because someone that you would expect to start doesn’t see a lot of playing time that may just mean the staff is being cautious. Slotbacks – Army needs to replace speedster Noah Short. Who are the leading candidates at the slot position?

Overall, the game tends to be a lot of fun for the fans, football recruits and for the players before Army sends their team off for Summer military training and brings them back for Fall camp in August.

GBK’s Army Football Recruiting Intel: Army’s Spring Game (4/17) will bring list of commits & recruits



"Come Inside https://t.co/FLfCjr5Sc9 For The Latest Dose Of #ArmyFootball Recruiting News, Analysis, Highlights & Updates”https://t.co/tWisAFCgFe pic.twitter.com/97N7NA0ckA — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) April 17, 2026

**Come Inside The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Spring Game Discussion!**

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe (FREE) to our YouTube channel