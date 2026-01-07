GBK's Army Black Knights Transfer Portal Update

RB Trey Tremble

As we previously stated, the 2026 transfer portal is currently in session. When it comes to the Army Black Knights, overall is has been relatively quiet, unlike other programs across the country where transfer portal news is now pouring in as the portal opened on Friday and will remain active for two weeks.

As of January 6, 2026, over 3,700 to nearly 4,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal during the first five days of the new condensed 15-day window.

Yes, this is the most consequential two-week period in the lead-up to the 2026 college football season.

And Army has not been exempt from seeing players on their 2025 roster put their names into the portal and currently there are three such players.

Trey Tremba – Sophomore RB, Slatington, PA by the way of Parkland High School.

• Ish Taylor – Sophomore Cornerback from Dallas, Texas by the way of Frisco High School.

• AJ Barbat – Inside Linebacker from Franklin, Tennessee the the way of Brentwood Academy

• Josh Manecke – Sophomore Offensive Line from Downers Grove, IL by the way of Downers Grove South High School.

