GBK’s Exclusive Video Interview: WR Noah Short who signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source say that a record-breaking 320,000+ fans attended the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on April 23, surpassing the previous Day 1 record of 275,000 in Detroit. Total attendance for the three-day event in Pittsburgh was projected to reach 500,000 to 700,000.

Well, we don’t have any specific numbers regarding Army fans, but we can say is that there has plenty of interest surrounding Slotback Noah Short, along Linebacker Andon Thomas and Safety Collin Matteson … all three players had caught attention of several NFL clubs.

As GBK previously reported, Short who signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent).

Today, GBK’s Podcast Host Joe Iacono had an opportunity to catch with the excited Short as he was able to talk about his special moment, along with looking ahead to start his NFL career.

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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