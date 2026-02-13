GBK's Friday Flashback: Dixon Promoted to Army Defensive Coordinator & Sloan Named Co-DC

The departure of longtime Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody, who has accepted the same role with the Cincinnati Bearcats, comes as no surprise. Woody is widely regarded as one of the top defensive minds in the country, having spent several seasons building Black Knights defenses into some of the nation’s best year after year.

His exit is bittersweet.

Head Coach Jeff Monken kept the transition largely within the Army football family, promoting longtime safeties and cornerbacks coach Daryl Dixon to Defensive Coordinator, while also naming Scot Sloan as Co-Defensive Coordinator.

Let’s take a look back at that pivotal moment — along with GBK’s Joe Iacono’s exclusive interview with Dixon following his promotion.

In Case You Missed It – Breaking #ArmyFootball News: Daryl Dixon Promoted to Army Defensive Coordinator & Scot Sloan Named Co-DC@GoBlackKnights @On3sports @Rivalshttps://t.co/O8g3rg5C3m — #GoBlackKnights (@goblackknights) January 16, 2026

GoBlackKnights.com’s Exclusive Video Interview Newly Promoted DC, Daryl Dixon (1/21)

