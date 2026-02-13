GBK’s Joe Iacono interviews Army Women’s BB Head Coach, Katie Kuester

Here in New York, the region has endured some of the most brutal cold in recent memory. But while temperatures have dropped, Army Women’s Basketball is heating up.

The Black Knights are enjoying one of their most successful seasons in recent years, currently sitting at 19–5 overall and 10–3 in conference play, riding a three-game winning streak. Next up: a home matchup this Saturday against American University.

GBK Podcast Host Joe Iacono recently caught up with Head Coach Katie Kuester to bring fans up to date on the progress of the 2026 women’s team and the momentum building inside Christl Arena.

