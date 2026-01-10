GBK’s Official CFP National Championship Fan Poll

This has the potential to be one of the best College Football Championship Games they we have witnessed in some time.

There are many narratives surrounding the January 19th contest, that will take place in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium.

So here’s your opportunity to pick who you believe will come out on top … Indiana or Miami.

Along with your picks, feel free to chime in on your projected narrative of the game and why you made your selection.

