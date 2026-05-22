GBK’s Parents’ Perspective: Tom & Erin Small with GBK Podcast Host, Joe Iacono

Fans of Army Black Knights football come from all walks of life, but some of the most passionate and notable supporters are the parents of the players themselves.

From the recruiting journey to Acceptance Day, from the highs of game-day victories to the challenges that come with life at United States Military Academy, these families are deeply invested in both the football program and the development of their sons as future Army officers.

Their support, sacrifice, and unwavering loyalty are an important part of what makes the Army football brotherhood so unique.

Which brings us to our latest version of GBK’s Parents Perspective/Podcast, with Host Joe Iacono and our guest parents, Tom & Erin Small … parents of Army Offensive Center, Brady Small.

For those who might not be fully familiar with the 6-foot-0, 315 center, Small came to West Point from St Augustine Prep in Mt Ephraim, New Jersey. He played the 2022 season at USMAPS and broke into the starting lineup in his first game at Army West Point as a plebe in 2023. He started all 12 games with 702 snaps in 2023 and all 14 games with 835 snaps in 2024 and all 13 games with 893 snaps in 2025.

He was named to the AAC All Conference First Team 2024 and 2025. In 2024, Brady, along with O-Line teammates (Connor, Bill, Paolo & Lucas) were einners of the 2024 Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football and on April 24th, Head Coach Jeff Monken announced that Brady, along with Stephen Nnadozie & Owen Walter would be the 2026 Team Captains.

Let’s Listen In On This Segment Of GBK’s Parents’ Perspective…