GBK’s Post-Army Football Spring Summary

The Army Black Knights concluded their 2026 spring football practices on April 17th, with their annual Black/Gold spring game at Michie Stadium after 15 practices.

There’s been a lot going on throughout the program this spring, with a pretty intense quarterback battle (Cale Hellums & Bryson Luter), basically an entirely revised defensive coaching staff lead by Defensive Coordinator Daryl Dixon.

With all that being said, come inside The 12th Knight message board and the associated GBK Post Spring Summary thread, as we have a brief break down each position group for the 2026 Army Football team following spring ball.

CLICK HERE for the associated thread and join in the conversation