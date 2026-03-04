GBK’s Thanks & Farewell to Coach Mike Viti

College coaches come and go — that’s simply the nature of the beast, and certainly the nature of college football. With every departure comes a new hire, a new voice, and a new direction. During those transitions, GBK traditionally reports on both the exit and the arrival.

However, this situation is different.

Because when you talk about what Mike Viti has meant to the Army Black Knights football program, it goes far beyond X’s and O’s.

It speaks to legacy.

A graduate of United States Military Academy, Viti’s impact stretches well beyond the football field. From his time as a cadet-athlete, to his service as an Army officer following graduation, to his return to West Point as a coach and mentor to the next generation of leaders, his contributions represent the very fabric of what makes Army Football unique.

Yes, coaches come and go.

But in this case, rather than simply marking a departure and tracking the next hire, we felt it was only fitting to acknowledge the moment differently.

This is not just a transition.

This is a thank you.

Nov 8, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights coach Mike Viti talks to his players in the locker room before a game against the Temple Owls at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Mike Viti has been a mainstay of the Army football coaching staff since he was hired by Jeff Monken to coach the fullbacks (B-backs) in 2016. Perhaps his most valuable contribution to the team was that he was the coach who had “been there, done that.”

Viti graduated from West Point in 2008. He earned four varsity letters, was elected a team captain on the football team, and served as a Regimental Commander during his senior year. A powerful blocker, Viti appeared in 31 games and carried the ball 91 times for 321 yards and three touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 198 yards.



Following graduation, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, earning a Bronze Star and a Combat Action Badge.



Viti coached the running backs from 2016 to 2022 and was named the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year and was the 8th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award, presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) to honor an individual with a military background that has an impact within the realm of college football.

Viti was reassigned to coach the offensive line in 2022 and his linemen won the coveted Joe Moore Award in 2024.

Assistant coaches need to broaden their resumes, and Viti accepted and offer from the Miami Hurricanes to coach tight ends, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see him return to his Alma Mater again somewhere down the line.

