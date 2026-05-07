GBK’s Upcoming Interview with Head Coach Jeff Monken

Here at GoBlackKnights.com, we contend that from the very beginning of Jeff Monken’s tenure (13th year) as head coach of Army Black Knights football, something special has been unfolding at West Point—something that transcends today’s transfer portal era.

The transfer portal has reshaped college football, hollowing out many mid-major rosters each offseason as Power 4 programs aggressively pursue top Group of Six talent long before the NFL ever enters the picture.

In fact, of the 257 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, 231 came from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12.

But Army—as do the other service academies—operates under a completely different model.

Cadets who become Black Knights commit themselves to military service obligations, and no NIL package can buy that out. At United States Military Academy, roster continuity is built on commitment, development, brotherhood, and purpose—not market value.

But we’ll have much more on this topic and others as Jeff Monken joins GBK’s Joe Iacono for an exclusive one-on-one interview with the Army Black Knights football mentor.

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

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