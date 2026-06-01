GoBlackKnights.cmo SUMMER SALE - Get TKR for 50% off!

Army West Point Athletics is ramping up this summer with the football program red hot on the recruiting trail, the men’s and women’s basketball teams getting ready for summer workouts, and much more.

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Get 50% OFF GoBlackKnights.com Led by Army West Point insiders Charles Grevious, Joe Iacono, Gordon Larson and A.M. Allan, Army fans will stay in the know on all the latest Black Knights’ scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Army message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 50% off your first year!!