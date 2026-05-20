GoBlackKnights.com Salutes the 2026 May Army Football Graduates

It is that time of the year, where Army Black Knights football players in the Class of 2026, along with their fellow classmates are scheduled to graduate from West Point on May 23rd and commission as Second Lieutenants in the United States Army.

As GoBlackKnights.com (GBK) notes below, the senior “Firsties” (Class of 2026) are assigned to branches across the military following the Academy’s annual Post Night celebration.

• Cooper Allan, Punter – Armor

Allan entered West Point from Independence High School in Franklin, Tennessee in 2022 after a season at USMAPS. He was named a 2023 Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent first-teamer, and was the primary punter in all 12 games that season, with 44 punts for an average of 36.8 yards. He played in all 12 games in 2025, serving as the holder on field goals and PATs.

Allan’s major is Law and Legal Studies.

• Charlie Barnett, Special Teams – Infantry

Barnett entered West Point from Westlake HS, Austin, Texas in 2022. He has appeared in just two games in his 4 years as a Black Knight with two kickoffs against Delaware State in 2023 and a tackle in the bowl game against UConn in 2025.

Barnett’s major is Systems and Decision Sciences.

• Braden Bartosh, Offensive Line – Field Artillery

Bartosh entered West Point in 2022 from Park Hill South HS, Riverside, Missouri, after a season at USMAPS. He made his college debut with 4 snaps in the Delaware State game in 2023, appeared in all 13 games with 69 snaps on offense in 2024, and played in 12 games, making two starts at right guard in 2025.

Bartosh’s major is Systems and Decision Sciences.

• Tanner Bivins, Offensive Line – Infantry

Bivins came to West Point from Wesleyan High School, Alpharetta, Georgia in 2022 after a season at USMAPS. He made his college debut with 12 snaps against Delaware State in 2023, played in the Tulane game in 2024, and appeared in 4 games in 2025.

Bivins’ major is Law and Legal Studies.

• Ned Brady, Offensive Line – Infantry

Brady entered West Point from New Canaan HS in New Canaan, Connecticut in 2022. He made his college debut with 8 snaps against Delaware State in 2023, played in 3 games with 24 snaps in 2024, and has appeared in 10 games in this past season.

Brady’s major is Systems and Decision Sciences.

• Anderson Britton, Kicker – Field Artillery

Britton entered West Point from Heritage HS in Ringgold, Georgia in 2022. He made his Army debut in 2024, appearing in 4 games with 20 kickoffs and an average of 61.9 yards. He was the kickoff specialist in all 13 games in 2025, recorded 59 total kickoffs with a 60.73-yard average and 21 touchbacks.

Britton’s major is Systems and Decision Sciences.

• Dewayne Coleman, Quarterback – Engineers

Coleman entered West Point from Theodore Roosevelt HS, Selma, Texas in 2022 after a season at USMAPS in 2021. In 2023, he played in three games vs. Delaware State, Syracuse, and LSU and had 4 rushing attempts for eight yards. He played in 7 games in his junior year and got his first start at quarterback against Air Force. He began the 2025 season as the starter at quarterback, with starts against Tarleton State, UAB, and East Carolina, with appearances in the backup role against North Texas and Charlotte. He has 361 career snaps at quarterback, including 238 this season. Coleman had 127 career rushing attempts for 441 yards and 4 touchdowns. He completed 31 career passes in 53 attempts for 380 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Coleman’s major is Engineering Management.

• Eric Ford, Outside Linebacker – Air Defense Artillery

Ford entered West Point from Landon School in Laurel, Maryland after a season at USMAPS. He played in two games as a plebe in 2022, and recorded 1 tackle. He played 54 snaps in reserve at OLB in 2023 and had 5 total tackles, including 0.5 TFLs. He played in all 14 games with 237 snaps in 2024 and recorded 22 tackles, including 3 TFLs and 2 Sacks along with 1 pass defended. He broke into the starting lineup at the beginning of his senior season and tied for the team-high in both tackles for loss (8.0) and sacks (4.5) while making 52 total tackles.

Ford’s major is Systems and Decision Sciences.

• Kalib Fortner, Inside Linebacker – Infantry

Kalib and his twin brother Liam entered West Point from Central HS in Knoxville, Tennessee, after a season at USMAPS. Kalib played in all 12 games in 2023 and had his first career start against Syracuse. He played 495 snaps as a yearling and finished second in total tackles with 68, including 3.5 TFLs and 2 Sacks, and was named the MVP of the Army-Navy game that year. He started all 14 games with 606 snaps in 2024. He finished second on the team in tackles and led the team in TFLs with 9.5, including 2 Sacks. He earned Honorable Mention honors in the AAC that year and was the Defensive Player of the Game in the Independence Bowl. He was elected Co-Captain of the team this past season and started all 13 games. He finished second on the team in both total tackles (83) and solo tackles (54) and was third in tackles for loss (7.5). He was named Defensive MVP in the Fenway bowl game and participated in the 2026 Hula Bowl game.

Kalib’s major is Civil Engineering.

• Liam Fortner, Wide Receiver – Infantry

Liam entered West Point with his twin brother from Central HS in Knoxville, Tennessee, after a season at USMAPS. Liam played in all 12 games with 202 snaps and 1 start in 2023 and caught 2 passes for 60 yards. He started all 14 games with 400 snaps in 2024 and caught 1 pass for 28 yards. Liam played in 10 games in 2025, serving primarily as a perimeter blocker, and started in Army’s win at Kansas State,

Liam’s major is Civil Engineering.

• Deshontez Gray, Defensive Lineman – Field Artillery

Gray entered West Point from Pelion HS, Gaston, South Carolina, after a season at USMAPS. He had his collegiate debut against Delaware State in 2023 and appeared in 4 games with 15 snaps in his junior season. He appeared in 13 games with 179 snaps in 2024 and recorded 13 tackles, including 1.0 TFLs. He got his first career start against Tarleton State this past year and played in 11 games, with 1 start, and recorded 15 total tackles.

Gray’s major is Engineering Management.

• Will Jeffcoat, Offensive Lineman – Infantry

Jeffcoat entered West Point from Pelion HS, Gaston, South Carolina, where he was the 285-pound state wrestling champion. He got off to an early start at West Point, appearing in 12 games with 2 starts and 150 snaps as a junior in 2022. He missed the entire 2023 season with an injury but returned to appear in 10 games with 119 snaps in 2024. He started all 13 games this past season and was the highest-rated Black Knight on Offense by Pro Football Focus. He was named to the 2025 AP All Bowl Team.

Jeffcoat ’s major is Philosophy.

• Casey Larkin, Safety – Field Artillery

Larkin entered West Point from Wall HS, Brielle, New Jersey, after a season at USMAPS. He played in all 12 games with one start in 2023, with 24 tackles, including 0.5 TFLs, and one pass defended. He started all 14 games at safety in 2024, finished fourth on the team in tackles with 51, and tied for the team lead with four interceptions. Larkin started in 12 games in 2025, tied for the team-lead in interceptions with two, tied for third in pass breakups with three and fourth in total tackles with 69. He was named an American Conference Honorable Mention safety.

Larkin’s major is Management.

• Collin Matteson, Safety – Field Artillery

Matteson entered West Point direct from Oklahoma Christian School, Edmond, Oklahoma, in 2022. He appeared in 1 game vs Syracuse in 2023 with no stats. He played in all 14 games, logging 15 tackles and an interception last season and moved into the starting lineup this year. Matteson started in 12 games in 2025, was third on the team in both total (79) and solo tackles (51) and led the defense in pass breakups with seven. He gained national recognition for his performance in the Kansas State game, and was named American Conference Defensive Player of the Week, PFF College Defensive Player of the Week, Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week, and Bronco Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week.

Matteson’s major is Management.

• Hayden Reed, Running Back – Armor

Reed entered West Point from Gaither HS, Tampa, Florida, after a season at USMAPS. He got off to an early start as a Black Knight, appearing in 10 games with 2 starts and 139 snaps in his plebe season. He carried the ball 37 times for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns that first year. In 2023, he played in 9 games with 2 starts and was the third-leading rusher with 50 carries for 205 yards. He moved to slotback for most of 2024, rushed 40 times for 207 yards and a touchdown, and also caught six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He moved back to RB full time this season and played in 12 games and started in seven. He finished third on the team in rushing yards with 355 on 74 attempts…

Reed’s major is Management.

• Sebastian Shannon, Running Back, Special Teams – Logistics

Shannon entered West Point direct from Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas, Nevada, after playing the 2021 season at USMAPS. He appeared in 11 games in 2024 and 6 games in 2025.

Shannon’s major is Sociology.

• Gavin Shields, Nickelback – Field Artillery

Shields entered West Point from Red Lion Christian Academy, Pitman, New Jersey, after a season at USMAPS. He started out as a special teams player, appearing in 1 game in 2022 and all 12 games in 2023, with just 1 tackle. He appeared in 10 games as a reserve safety in 2024 and registered 11 tackles, including 1 TFL and 4 passes defended. He moved into the starting nickelback position this season and started all 13 games. He tied for the team-high in interceptions with two and recorded 57 total tackles

Shields’ major is Systems and Decision Sciences.

• Noah Short, Slotback – Field Artillery

Short entered West Point from the Kings Academy, San Jose, California, after a year at USMAPS. He played in eight games as a plebe primarily on special teams with 1 tackle and 1 punt return for 31 yards. He got his first snaps on offense as a yearling in 2023, appearing in 12 games with 10 starts and 391 snaps. He had 3 rushing attempts for 8 yards and led the team in receptions with 18 catches for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns. In 2024, he played in all 14 games with 13 starts and 532 snaps. He carried the ball 75 times for 569 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. He started all 13 games in 2025 and became the first player in program history to surpass 1,000 career yards in both rushing and receiving, tallying 1,148 yards rushing and 1,008 yards receiving across his career. He finished second on the team with 571 rushing yards this past year while leading the offense in receiving yards with 438.

Short ’s major is Systems and Decision Sciences.

• Andon Thomas, Inside Linebacker – Infantry

Thomas entered West Point direct from Liberty Hill HS, Liberty Hill, Texas, in 2022. He appeared in 1 game vs. UMass in his plebe year and in 7 games on special teams in 2023 with no stats. He moved into the starting lineup at ILB in 2024 and led the team in tackles with 98, including 3.5 TFLs and 0.5 sacks. He was also credited with 4 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He was named to Third Team All ACC and was also named College Sports Communicators Acadeic All-America in 2024. He was elected team Co-Captain this past season, started all 13 games, and led the team in both total tackles (113) and solo tackles (66). He was a finalist for the Campbell Award and was named to the American Conference Second Team.

Thomas’ major is Chemical Engineering.

• Tuioti, Defensive Lineman – Logistics

Tuioti entered West Point from Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, California, after playing a season at USMAPS. He played in nine games as a plebe, logging 4 tackles, including 0.5 TFLs. He missed the 2023 season with an injury but came back to play in 11 games with 2 starts in 2024. He registered 7 tackles, including 1 TFL and a sack. He played in nine games this past season, with six starts and 14 total tackles

Tuioti’s major is Systems & Decision Sciences.

• Justin Weaver, Cornerback – Field Artillery

Weaver entered West Point from Decatur HS, Decatur, Georgia in 2022 after playing a season at USMAPS. He made his debut in the UMass game in 2022 and played in 11 games on special teams in 2023 with 1 tackle and a punt return of 24 yards. He moved into the rotation at cornerback last season, appearing in all 14 games with 36 tackles, including 2.5 TFLs, and had 2 interceptions. He played in 10 games with eight starts in 2025, recording 25 total tackles and an interception to go with a pair of pass breakups.

Weaver’s major is Mechanical Engineering.

• Jabril Williams, Cornerback – Air Defense Artillery

Williams entered West Point from Joliet Catholic Academy, Joliet, Illinois after playing a season at USMAPS. Williams made his mark early as a member of special teams. He played in 5 games as a plebe, blocked a punt against UConn, and recovered a punt for a touchdown against Navy. He played in 7 games in his junior season and, once again, made his mark on special teams, blocking one punt that was recovered for a touchdown and recovering and returning another punt for a touchdown. He appeared in all 14 games in 2024 as a member of special teams and a reserve cornerback. He posted 11 tackles and was credited with 2 passes defended. He played in all 13 games this season, making five starts and recorded 19 total tackles

Williams’ major is Law and Legal Studies.