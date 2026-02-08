GoBlackKnights.com: Super Bowl LX 

Today is Super Bowl Sunday, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots go head to head in Super Bowl LX.

Here on GoBlackKnights.com, our primary focus is — and always will be — Army West Point Football. That said, there are times when we branch out and let another big-time event take center stage, even if only for a day. Today is one of those days.

Super Bowl Sunday is getting plenty of attention on our 12th Knight premium message board, with fans chiming in and debating who they believe will come out on top in tonight’s matchup.

Feel free to jump into the conversation and share your thoughts on who will be crowned this year’s NFL Super Bowl Champion.

CLICK HERE to join the discussion: Who do you have in Super Bowl LX – Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

