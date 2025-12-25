It May Be Christmas Time, But What’s Your Army-UConn Bowl Prediction? 

The Army Black Knights of West Point have accepted an invitation to the Wasabi Fenway Bowl and will face the UConn Huskies.

Despite The Black Knights heartbreaking loss to rival Navy to end the regular season, Army fans can anticipate that the Black Knights will more than anxious and ready to take on the Huskies.

The question that many of the Army football faithful have … which Black Knights squad will show up?

Which brings us to the upcoming game on Dec. 27th, at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. versus the the UConn Huskies and the GBK prediction thread.

GBK's Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview) – Wasabi Fenway Bowl: UConn

