Jeffcoat, Nwawuihe Earn AP All-Bowl Team Honors

Army Black Knights running back Godspower Nwawuihe (7) runs for a touchdown against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park (Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Army West Point Football had two standouts recognized on the national stage as freshman running back Godspower Nwawuihe and senior offensive lineman Will Jeffcoat were named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team following their performances in the 41-16 Wasabi Fenway Bowl victory over UConn on Dec. 27.

Nwawuihe delivered one of the most explosive performances of bowl season, rushing for 171 yards on just 12 carries, averaging 14.3 yards per attempt, and scoring two touchdowns on runs of 43 and 70 yards.

Jeffcoat anchored the interior of the offensive line and earned All-Bowl Team honors after a dominant showing up front. The senior guard posted an 80.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.5 run-blocking grade, as Army piled up 368 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in the game.

The Associated Press All-Bowl Team recognizes top performers from bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff, honoring standout individual efforts from across the country during postseason play.