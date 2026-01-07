Kalib Fortner to Play in Hula Bowl

Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken embraces linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) and linebacker Andon Thomas (51) after a 14-13 win against the Temple Owls Michie Stadium. (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications



WEST POINT, N.Y — Army West Point senior linebacker Kalib Fortner has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2026 Hula Bowl, one of the nation’s premier college football all-star showcases for seniors.

The Hula Bowl will be played Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand, Florida, and will air live on CBS Sports Network.

The game will be coached by NFL veterans Jon Gruden and Jay Gruden, who will lead the two all-star squads during Hula Bowl week.

Fortner started all 13 games during the 2025 season and was named the Fenway Bowl Defensive MVP, serving as a team captain throughout the season. He totaled 83 tackles on the season and led the Black Knights with 7.5 tackles for loss.

He has earned major-game defensive honors in three consecutive seasons—2023 Army–Navy Game MVP, 2024 Independence Bowl Defensive Player of the Game, and 2025 Wasabi Fenway Bowl Defensive MVP—becoming the only Army player in program history to accomplish the feat in three straight seasons.

Over his career, Fortner made 39 starts, recording 232 career tackles, establishing himself as one of the program’s most consistent defensive leaders.

Dedicated exclusively to senior players, the Hula Bowl brings together 120 of the nation’s top collegiate athletes and serves as a key evaluation opportunity for professional football. Scouts from all NFL, UFL, and CFL teams will be in attendance throughout the week, with players participating in practices, one-on-one interviews, and game action designed to showcase their abilities at the next level.

Athletes selected for the Hula Bowl come from across the United States, Canada, and Japan, creating a highly competitive environment against elite talent.

Army has recent Hula Bowl representation, as Lucas Scott competed in the event last year before later joining the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad.

