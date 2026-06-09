Kicker Graham Anand makes his visit to West Point and is now a Black Knight

When it comes to recruiting, special teams specialists often do not generate the same “oohs and ahhs” as many of the skill-position prospects, especially when it comes to commitment announcements.

However, those who closely follow college football understand that a talented kicker, punter, or long snapper can be the difference between winning and losing games. While quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers often dominate the headlines, special teams players quietly make an impact that can alter the outcome of a season.

As such, on Monday, Army secured the commitment of Kicker / Punter (primarily kicker) Graham Anand, who was on the historic West Point campus for his unofficial visit.

The 5-foot-11, 180 pounder out of Greater Atlanta Christian High School in Norcross, Georgia had chatted with GoBlackKnights.com on Sunday, that there is a strong possibility that he would be extending his verbal pledge to the Army coaching staff during his visit and he did not disappoint.

BREAKING NEWS

“It’s going great and I just committed,” shared Anand during his Monday visit.

“A few hours ago I told Coach (Jeff) Monken while in a meeting with him in his office with my mom. He stood up and shook my hand with a big smile we were all excited.”

Of course, Coach Monken is not the only coach to be excited surrounding the kicker’s decision. According to Anand, Special Teams coach Sean Saturnio made the new addition to the 2027 recruiting class feel very welcome.

“Yes he greeted me in the lobby of Michie Stadium and we had a chance to talk after I committed,” Anand explained.

“We talked a lot of just random personal things going on, showing that Coach Saturnio really cares beyond just football. We talked about how specialist at West Point are much more integrated in the team and participate in pretty much everything that everyone else does.”

DECIDING FACTORS

Anand shared with GBK the list of items that him to say yes to the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff.

1. “High level football. I am a competitor and this is an opportunity for me to play the sport I love at the highest level.”

2. “This place offered educational benefits that you can rarely find anywhere else. The overwhelming academic support players receive was super attractive to me.”

3. “I want to make a difference and be a part of something beyond myself and joining the military is quite literally that.”

4. “The coaches and players truly have a great culture and care about each other. It’s not just a bunch of dudes who go to the same school and play sports together, it’s a family and brotherhood that I want to be a part of.”

“Many other factors but these are the major ones,” he added, as he said making the decision will allow him to know focus on other things beyond the recruiting.

“Definitely takes some stress off. It feels great and I’m super excited. Looking forward to enjoying summer and senior season.”

Anand ended his junior year with a 4.04 GPA and 1370 SAT … and will be a direct admit.

The kicker and his teammates at Greater Atlanta Christian went 10-3 in 2025 and he locked in impressive statistics.

• 8/10 FGs (60, 49, 48, 37, 36, 32, 29, 20)

• 60 yard free kick (school record)

• 36 yard game winner

• 43 yard punt average (long of 65)

• 60 yard kickoff average (long of 67)

• Post Season Awards:

• 1st Team All-County Kicker (Gwinnett)

• 1st Team All-State Kicker (Georgia)

• Region 6AAA Special Teams player of the year

**Wonder What Other Army Football Fans Are Saying? Head Over To The 12th Knight message board and Jump Into The Discussion!**

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram!

• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe (FREE) to our YouTube channel