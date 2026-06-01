LTG Steve Gilland Retires After Distinguished Tenure as West Point Superintendent

The United States Military Academy at West Point marked the end of an era this past Friday as Lieutenant General Steven W. Gilland officially retired from the Army, concluding a 36-year career defined by combat leadership, character development, and deep commitment to the Corps of Cadets.

Gilland, the 61st Superintendent of West Point, assumed the role in June 2022 after decades of service across the Army’s most demanding formations. A 1990 graduate of the Academy, he returned to his alma mater at multiple pivotal moments—first as the 77th Commandant of Cadets from 2017 to 2019, and later as Superintendent, where he oversaw modernization efforts, academic innovation, and the continued strengthening of West Point’s leadership development mission.

Lieutenant General Steven W. Gilland at West Point’s 2026 Graduation – Photo Courtesy of Danny Wild

Before returning to West Point’s historic grounds, Gilland commanded at every level from company to division, including leading the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and later the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. His operational résumé spans deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, and the Middle East, as well as service within elite formations such as the 75th Ranger Regiment and 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment–Delta, where he served as a squadron commander.

As Superintendent, Gilland championed academic excellence, character development, and readiness for a rapidly evolving strategic environment. His tenure included efforts to enhance the Academy’s integration of technology, strengthen ethical leadership training, and reinforce West Point’s role in producing officers prepared for the complexities of modern warfare.

Gilland’s retirement closes a chapter for the Academy, but his impact will endure through the generations of officers shaped under his leadership. His legacy—rooted in humility, professionalism, and devotion to the Long Gray Line—will remain woven into the fabric of West Point.

LTG Gilland will remain at West Point for a few months to help with the transition until his successor is chosen.