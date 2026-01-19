You may also like
What Are Your 2026 Army Football Expectations?
Here we are heading into the latter days of the month of January (2026) and before we know it the 2026 will kickoff. As per the Black Knights’...
2026 RB Commit Ry Reed Is One To Keep An Eye On
It was back on September 27th that we reported on the verbal commitment to the Army Black Knights 2026 recruiting class by speedster, Ry Reed....
GoBlackKnights.com's YouTube Page
The GoBlackKnights.com YouTube channel features a wide range of Army football content, including our Podcast, postgame analysis, post-practice...
GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 - Running Backs
Black Knights running back Jake Rendina (33) runs there ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Photo...
Noah Short to Play in The American Bowl
Army Black Knights slotback Noah Short (15) celebrates his touchdown against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at...
GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 - Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends GoBlackKnights.com continues our Looking Forward Series with a look at the players who line up at either end on...
Army Great Bob Novogratz Named to 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class
Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications WEST POINT, N.Y. —The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame...
2026 Commits React To DC Nate Woody’s Departure
Needless to say, college football is in the era where both coaches and players seek new opportunities at other schools more often than they did...
GBK’s 2026 Army Football Defensive Coordinator Hot Board
Yesterday, the news broke that Army Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody was leaving his role at West Point to become the new DC for the Cincinnati...
Breaking Army Football News: DC Nate Woody Heading To Cincinnati as the Bearcats new DC
There is plenty of chatter on the 12th Knight message board, as Army fans were caught off guard by the news on Woody. Click Here to join in on the...
GBK’s Looking Forward 2026 - The Offensive Line
Army Black Knights offensive lineman Henry Appleton (58) - Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images Offensive Line It’s that time of year again, when...
2026 DE Slade Keesee Chimes In On His Commitment To West Point
During the summer (5/28/25) we had our initial conversation with 2026 defensive end prospect Slade Keesee and he was able to bring us up to date at...
GBK’s Official CFP National Championship Fan Poll
This has the potential to be one of the best College Football Championship Games they we have witnessed in some time. There are many narratives...
GBK’s Q&A With 2026 CB Commit Denzell Watkins
It was back in June when we last spoke with cornerback Denzell Watkins out of the Greater Atlanta Christian School by the way of Norcross Georgia...
Following In His Brother’s Footsteps: Safety/OLB Jaxyn Law Commits To Army
Taking The Brotherhood To Another Level “Yes, my brother is Jordyn “Boobie” Law who attended West Point and he just graduated in May of 2025,”...
GBK's Quarter Century Team Podcast: Joe Iacono & Guests Steve Kreipe and Dave Warns
It was five days ago that GoBlackKnights.com released our All-Army Football Quarter Century Team, that consisted of 1st & 2nd Team Offensive...
Andon Thomas to Participate in College Gridiron Showcase
Black Knights linebacker Andon Thomas (51) celebrates after his interception (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images) Courtesy of Army West Point...
2026 RB Devonis Lee Has The Army Black Knights As His Leader
The Army coaching staff is still putting the final touches to the Black Knights’ 2026 recruiting class, as Coach Jeff Monken and his crew have been...
Kalib Fortner to Play in Hula Bowl
Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken embraces linebacker Kalib Fortner (53) and linebacker Andon Thomas (51) after a 14-13 win against the...
GBK's Army Black Knights Transfer Portal Update
RB Trey Tremble As we previously stated, the 2026 transfer portal is currently in session. When it comes to the Army Black Knights, overall...
2026 CB Commit Elisha Asare Receives Visit From Army HC Jeff Monken
We caught up with 2026 CB commit, Elish Asare out of St. Christopher’s School in Richmond (VA) as he brought us up to speed following his in-school...
Jeffcoat, Nwawuihe Earn AP All-Bowl Team Honors
Army Black Knights running back Godspower Nwawuihe (7) runs for a touchdown against the UConn Huskies during the first half of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl...
GBK’s Army West Point Football Quarter Century Team Revealed
The 2025 year has come and gone but the GoBlackKnights.com crew of Charles Grevious (Publisher), Joe Iacono (Podcast Host & Football Analysis),...
Army Black Knights Who Have Entered The Transfer Portal
Army Black Knights cornerback Ish Taylor (25) has entered his name into the Transfer Portal (Photo Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images) When it comes...
Army Black Knights’ Offer Catches 2026 TE Jack Van Prooyen’s Attention
What A Difference A Year Makes “Recruiting for me has been different than it is for most, I’d say,” declared TE prospect Jack Van Prooyen (6-foot-4,...