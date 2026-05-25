Memorial Day 2026: Honoring & Remembering

Memorial Day honors the military personnel who have died serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Here at GoBlackKnights.com, we honor Memorial Day by paying tribute to the graduates of the United States Military Academy who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, along with all military personnel who gave their lives defending the freedoms we cherish.

Today is more than a long weekend or the unofficial start of summer. It is a solemn reminder of the courage, commitment, and selflessness demonstrated by America’s fallen heroes.

We also remember the many members of the Army Black Knights football Brotherhood and the Long Gray Line whose legacy continues to inspire generations both on and off the field.