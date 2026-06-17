Navy Vet Rob Woodards Reacts To Son’s (Jago Woodards) Commitment To The Army Black Knights

When it comes to Army football recruiting, more often than not, you will note that many of prospects also have an from Navy and/or Air Force.

That is exactly the case and point when it came to talented 2027 LB Jago Woodards, who committed to the Army Black Knights this past weekend.

One of the connecting factors of Woodards’ pledge to Army coaching staff is that his families military ties.

From his dad, Commander (CDR) Rob Woodards (RET) – Naval Aviator to his grandfather, Master Sergeant (MSG) – James Whitmore (RET – Army) – R.I.P. and then his other grandfather, Command Sergeant Major (CSM) – Robert Woodards (RET – Army)

So GoBlackKnights.com was able to catch-up with Jago’s dad, Rob and ask him the proverbial question.

… We understand that you are a Navy veteran and of course Jago had an offer from the Naval Academy. But here he is now becoming a member of the 2027 recruiting class of the Army Black Knights of the United States Military Academy. Any dad reaction to that {smiling}?”

“As a Navy guy, I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a moment where I thought, ‘How did we end up here?’,” said Jago’s dad, Rob. “And why does it feel so personal every time someone says beat Navy.”

“But in all seriousness, Jamie (wife & Jago’s mom) and I couldn’t be prouder. The Naval Academy is an incredible institution, and we were honored that Jago received an offer. What ultimately mattered to us wasn’t the color of the uniform. It was finding the place where he felt called to grow as a leader, a student, a football player, and a future officer.”

“Throughout this process, the people at West Point made a tremendous impression on our family,” Rob added. “The relationships felt genuine, the development plan was clear, and Jago came away believing that Army was the best fit for him.”

The Ultimate Commitment

“So yes, there may be a Navy flag somewhere in the house that needs to be lowered to half-staff for a day or two. But at the end of the day I’m proud to see him commit himself to serving the country. whether it’s Navy or Army, that commitment is what matters most.”

“And I have to admit … it’s going to make Army-Navy a lot more interesting in our family,” he continued.

Aligning with the Black & Gold

“For the first time in my life, I may find myself wearing Black and Gold on one Saturday every December,” declared Rob.

Closing Comments

“The funny part is that service has always been a family affair for us,” the proud dad stated.

“I joined the Navy after watching my father serve 30 years in the Army, and Jamie’s father also spent 20 years in the Army. So in some ways, Jago’s decision feels less like a departure from family tradition and more like a continuation of it. The branch may be different, but the commitment to serving something larger than yourself remains the same.”

Join GoBlackKnights.com now and get 50% off an annual subscription!